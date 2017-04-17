Walker’s Bluff Balloon Glow

Come out to Walker’s Bluff for a balloon glow to raise money for the Carterville Fire Department! There will be great photo opportunities for prom go-ers and anyone who wants a beautiful backdrop! There will be no balloon rides.
They will have several events going on both days!
On Friday 4/28 —
Gates will open at 6pm.
We will have a DJ playing music from 6-10 pm.
The balloon glow will be from 8-10 pm.
On Saturday 4/29 —
5k registration will begin at 1pm.
The 5k will begin at 3pm.
Gates will open at 6pm.
The Killer Pimps will be playing 70s, 80s, and 90s music from 6-10pm.
The balloon glow will be from 8-10pm.
It is $10 per car or $50 per bus to enter this event!
Food, drinks, and alcohol will be available for purchase. They will also be having several craft vendors!