Walker’s Bluff Balloon Glow

Come out to Walker’s Bluff for a balloon glow to raise money for the Carterville Fire Department! There will be great photo opportunities for prom go-ers and anyone who wants a beautiful backdrop! There will be no balloon rides.

They will have several events going on both days!

On Friday 4/28 —

Gates will open at 6pm.

We will have a DJ playing music from 6-10 pm.

The balloon glow will be from 8-10 pm.

On Saturday 4/29 —

5k registration will begin at 1pm.

The 5k will begin at 3pm.

Gates will open at 6pm.

The Killer Pimps will be playing 70s, 80s, and 90s music from 6-10pm.

The balloon glow will be from 8-10pm.

It is $10 per car or $50 per bus to enter this event!

Food, drinks, and alcohol will be available for purchase. They will also be having several craft vendors!