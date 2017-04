A Murphysboro man was arrested in Carterville yesterday after he was found to be wearing a bulletproof vest and have a sword in his vehicle at a traffic stop.

It happened about 1:30 in the afternoon on Eagle Pass Drive.

Authorities say 42 year old James Monk was pulled over – and had a brief altercation with police officers.

He is charged with unlawful use of weapons, aggravated assault and unlawful use of body armor.