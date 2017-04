Franklin County authorities are still investigating the death of a 51 year old Highland man whose body was found in a creek on Saturday.

Sheriff Don Jones said his department was contacted by law enforcement in Highland about a missing person, and the man’s vehicle was found at the Carter Temple Cemetery near Thompsonville. A search was conducted, and the man’s body was found in a creek across a field from his vehicle.

No information about the man’s identity or cause of death has been released.