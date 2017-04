Former Saline County State’s Attorney David Hauptmann has died.

Hauptmann was elected to the office in 1980 and re-elected in 1984. He retired last year his Harrisburg law practice.

Hauptmann was 70. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 at J.M. Weirauch Funeral Home in Harrisburg — with visitation before the service beginning at 10 a.m.