Win Tickets to WWE LIVE at the Show Me Center April 16th!

See a LIVE Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship, an Intercontinental Championship Match and many of your favorite WWE Superstars like: Dolph Ziggler, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, American Alpha, and The Usos!

Don’t miss “WWE Live” April 16th at the Show Me Center at 7pm!

Tickets are available at Show Me Center-Dot-Biz starting at just $18.

Additional Details:

Doors: 5:30pm

Event: 7:00pm

Ticket Prices: $18, $28, $38, $58, $78, & $113

SAC Student Discount:$10 off the first 70 students with a valid Redhawks ID. Valid only at the Show Me Center Box Office. One discount per ID.

http://ev10.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=WWE&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=