Municipal elections today: Polls open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The polls are now open for today’s municipal elections.

Several mayoral races are happening in the area – as well as city council seats in Carbondale, elections for the John A. Logan Board of Trustees, and numerous elections involving local school boards and township officials.

Voter turnout in municipal elections is typically only about 20 percent – despite the fact that these officials are the ones who govern you closest to home.

The polls will be open until 7 tonight.

If you are unsure of where to vote, check with the election office in your county. If you are not registered to vote, you may register and vote today at your county elections office.