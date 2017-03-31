Saline County Dispatcher honored

A Saline County Dispatcher has been commended by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association for her role in helping with a baby’s delivery over the phone.

Tammy Norris got a call from Aaron Marks of Galatia, who was on the way to Carbondale with his wife Hayley when they realized they would not make it in time.

Norris talked Marks through the delivery of his daughter in a church parking lot. The baby had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck twice – the baby was delivered safely before an ambulance could arrive.

Norris said she just went on her instincts.