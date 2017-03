Someone robbed the Huck’s on Walnut Street in Murphysboro yesterday, and police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.

It happened about 1:15 yesterday morning when a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked in with his hand in a paper bag and demanded money from the cash register. He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information, please call Murphysboro police.