The Great deTour Through Jefferson County

Crank your pedals and unleash the rhythmic freedom of your own power as you take flight on the road. The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce invites you to share your love of biking by joining us on our first deTour through Jefferson County Bike Ride! Whether you enjoy occasional weekend rides with your kids or you’re more of a regular rider—we have a route for you.

We have four recreational rides for you to choose from: 65 Mile, 35 Mile, 15 Mile , and a Family Ride (approximately 4.3 miles). The Family Ride starts and finishes from Cedarhurst Center of the Arts and the other three routes start and finish from the Illinois National Guard Armory. The 65, 35, and 15 mile routtes include rest stops supplied with food and water every 10 miles or so. This spring, write your own adventure with each turn of the wheel by joining our deTour Bike Ride!

New this year is the addition of the deTour Thru Jefferson County 5k Walk/Run. This event will start and finish from the Illinois National Guard Armory at 9am . A nice route will take you thru the countryside around the Armory, run or walk, get out and enjoy the Spring!

Our URL is http://www.thegreatdetour.o rg/