Murphysboro Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

It happened Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m., at a vacant home in the 200 block of South Nineth Street.

The driver was hit in the face, and had cash and personal belongings stolen.

Three people are believed to have been involved. If you have any information, you are asked to call Murphysboro police.