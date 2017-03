A Marion man is dead following a house fire yesterday afternoon.

Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke said the victim was a 78 year old man. The fire was reported about 3:30 yesterday afternoon, at the corner of Trolley Line and Pennsylvania roads.

The home was fully engulfed when Williamson County fire fighters arrived on scene and discovered the man inside. An autopsy is set for today.

Four family pets are also believed to have perished in the blaze.