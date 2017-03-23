Governor proposes security cameras in prison watchtowers

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to replace guards in prison watchtowers with security cameras.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson says officials expect to save $4 million annually on overtime costs by making the change. She says no security officers will be laid off.



An official with the union that represents corrections workers says officials have discussed new technology. He says the union remains concerned about safety for staff, inmates, and the public.



Cameras would be installed at 23 state minimum- and medium-security prisons.



Michigan and Pennsylvania stopped full-time tower staffing with beefed up electronic security in the past decade. Wisconsin recently reduced overnight tower staffing.