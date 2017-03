A man investigators say helped plan a botched bank robbery that turned fatal has pleaded not guilty.

Otha Watkins III appeared in federal court yesterday in Benton on charges regarding the robbery of Cairo’s First National Bank in May 2014.

Authorities say Watkins helped James Watts plan the robbery – which resulted in the death of two bank employees. He is also charged with lying to the FBI and illegal possession of a firearm.

A trial date was set for May 30.