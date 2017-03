Two additional people have been charged in a botched Cairo bank robbery that turned deadly bank in 2014/

James Watts has been held in the case since 2014 – he has pleaded not guilty but is due back in court Thursday for a change of plea.

An indictment filed March 7 charged Sharita Tipler with firearms charges in the case and Otha Don Watkins III with aiding and abetting.

Anita Grace and Nita Smith were killed during the May 15, 2014 robbery attempt – a third person was injured.