A Carbondale man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a fatal hit and run crash.

28 year old Ryne Sasso was sentenced yesterday on two counts of failure to report an accident.

On November 25, authorities say Sasso hit Daniel Priddy of Hurst and Bruce Glenn of Murphysboro, who were walking along Airport Road in rural Carbondale.

Glenn died of his injuries in the crash.

Sasso fled the scene and was arrested about two weeks later.