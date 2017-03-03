Play for a Purpose!

Event: Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless Dodgeball Tournament

Event Date: May 6th

Location: The HUB

Event Partner: River Radio (The Hub)

Register Deadline: April 18th

Register by contacting Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless at 618-993-0094

Youth Division: ages 12-17 from 11:00-1:00 with registration beginning at 10:30 Cost is $60.00 for a six person team

You teams – 6 players – no opposite sex requirement

Adult Division: ages 18 and up from 2-6 with registration beginning at 1:30 Cost is $200 for a six person team

Adult teams – 6 players—each team must have at least one member of the opposite sex

Guaranteed 3 games

Prizes will be awarded to the teams who come in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Costumes or team t-shirts encouraged, but must be appropriate for all ages

Proceeds to benefit the SICH