Severe Weather: Tornadoes & Flash Flooding for the Region

UPDATE: A tornado Warning has been issued for White, Saline, Hamilton, & Gallatin counties until 11:45pm.

The storm is moving at 55mph, located around Elderado, with quarter-size hail

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Franklin, & Williamson Counties until 11:15pm.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Cambria, Johnston City, Crainville, Pittsburg, Spillertown.

The storm is moving at 45mph and producing quarter-sized hail.

UPDATE: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jackson Co. IL until 11pm.

Seek shelter immediately. Tornadoes are very difficult to see at night, so don’t wait!

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for SW Franklin, SE Jackson, NW Williamson Counties until 11pm.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Carbondale, Herrin, Murphysboro, Carterville, Cambria, Royalton, Freeman Spur.

The storm is moving at 55mph and producing half-dollar sized hail.

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southern Jackson, Northern Union, and Southern Perry counties until 10:30 pm.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Cobden, Grandtower, Makanda, Alto Pass, Gorham.

**No tornado warnings yet, but the storm has potential to grow and worsen.**

–The storm-cell is currently being projected to go N/NE

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Franklin, SE Perry & NE Jackson Counties until 9:45

AFFECTED AREAS:

West Frankfort, DuQuoin, Christopher, Sesser…

The NWS is saying there is a large in dangerous tornado, last spotted in Vergennes. They are calling it a life-threatening situation. Please stay indoors and take the necessary precautions.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch for most of the region has been extended until 4AM.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch:

ALEXANDER BOND CALHOUN

CLINTON EDWARDS FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GREENE HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JERSEY JOHNSON MACOUPIN MADISON MARION MASSAC MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY POPE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE ST. CLAIR UNION WABASH WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON

UPDATE: NW Jackson County and NC Perry County are under a TORNADO WARNING until 8:30 pm.

A tornado moving at approx. 50 mph has been confirmed on the ground with 2 inch hail, and flying debris.

Please move to a basement or interior of your home, and avoid windows.

According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 9pm tonight:

In the NWS statement, showers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across portions of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeast Missouri.

Flash flooding, large hail, and strong winds, that could produce tornadoes, has been reported to be a possible outcome from this “Supercell.”