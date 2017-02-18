Person of interest in Mt Vernon murder arrested in Indiana

A third man, wanted by authorities in Mt. Vernon for questioning in connection to the death of Deandray Jackson, has been arrested by US Marshals in Indiana.

19 year old Lamar Williams had been considered a person of interest in the shooting death of Jackson.

He is being held on a charge of petition to revoke probation from a reckless discharge of a firearm charge. That particular charge however is not related to the death of Deandray Jackson, and it’s not known yet what charges, if any he’ll face in connection to the death of Jackson.

Earlier this month John Wells and Lekedrieon Russell were arrested. Both have been charged with first degree murder in Jackson’s death.

Also, according to investigators, Dantrez Brown was arrested in connection with the crime. He has been charged with felony obstruction.

Deandray Jackson died of a fatal gunshot wound in the early morning hours of January 20, 2017.