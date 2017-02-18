Murphysboro man sentenced to 5 years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

A Murphysboro man will spend the next five years in state prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

A judge sentenced 36 year old Tyrone Webb Friday.

According to officials, in May of last year Webb’s then girlfriend walked into the Jackson County Police Department and made the report of domestic battery.

She told officers there that over a period of three days, Webb had repeatedly beat her about the head and body, cut her with a razor blade, and kept her there against her will. She was able to escape from the home when Webb was sleeping.

Upon Webb’s release from prison, he will be placed on four years of mandatory supervised release.