Harrisburg woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud

Part of the US Attorney’s Office’s crackdown on Bankruptcy Fraud in Southern Illinois has led a Harrisburg woman to plead guilty to that crime.

51 year old Rietta Miller was charged with concealing assets in her bankruptcy case. She entered her guilty plea Friday.

In pleading guilty, Miller admits that she concealed from the court a nearly $50,000 workers compensation settlement she received just about one month before filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Her crime carries a possible punishment of up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release and restitution.