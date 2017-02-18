Chain reaction motorcycle crash on I-64 in Washington County

Traffic on I-64 in Washington County in moving again after a crash involving three motorcycles.

According to State Police, a group of motorcycles were traveling eastbound near milepost 45 when a vehicle in front of them slowed down.

Due to the short distance between them, the bikers weren’t able to react in time to the slowing vehicle in front of them, and because of how close they were riding to one another in the group, a chain-reaction crash occurred.

Three of the motorcycle riders were involved, with two being injured. Ones injuries were serious enough to require him to be airlifted to a local hospital.

All of the riders were wearing helmets.