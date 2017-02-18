Carbondale man sentenced to 6 years for bread truck theft

For stealing a Wonder Bread delivery truck, a Carbondale man will spend the next six years behind bars.

32 year old Jason Huffman pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a motor vehicle on Thursday.

According to prosecutors, on the morning of January 21, 2017, Huffman entered the bread truck while it was parked at a gas station in Carbondale.

He then drove the wrong way down a one-way street before crashing the truck into a fence near the 400 block of West Main Street.

He was then arrested by Carbondale police.