2017 Maple Syrup Festival

FEBRUARY 25-26, 9 A.M.- 3 P.M.

Enjoy two full days of family fun including maple syrup demonstrations, tree identification hikes, blacksmith demonstrations, lumberjack demonstrations, live music, vendors and artisans, and much more.

Entry is FREE!

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE PANCAKE BREAKFAST

What would a Maple Syrup Festival be without a delicious pancake breakfast? Enjoy a home-cooked pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. topped with maple syrup harvested from trees on our own grounds.

Preregistration prices: $12 – ages 13 and older, $6 – ages 6 to 12, Free – ages 5 and under

At the door: $15 – ages 13 and older; $8 ages 6-12, Free – ages 5 and under

Register you and your family:

Saturday, Feb. 25 pancake breakfast here.

Sunday, Feb. 26 pancake breakfast here.