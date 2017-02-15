Three semis involved in I-57 accident

A semi driver was injured yesterday morning in a Jefferson County crash involving three tractor trailers.

State Police say 44 year old Jeremy Piper of Girard, Illinois, lost control of his vehicle because of a medical issue. Piper’s semi was hit by 57 year old Bret Harness of Frankfort Indiana, who was unable to stop his truck. 48 year old Robert Baker of Camby Indiana was driving a third semi, which they hit Harness’s trailer.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at mile marker 95.5 and shut down one southbound lane of I-57 for nearly four hours.

Piper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.