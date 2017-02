Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner will deliver his budget address today before the Illinois General Assembly.

This will be Gov. Rauner’s third budget proposal. He is expected to outline budget priorities for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

There has been no state budget since July 2015.

Newsradio WJPF will carry the speech live from the State Capitol beginning at noon on 1340 AM and streaming live on wjpf.com.