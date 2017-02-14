Southern Illinois police chief may have voted in wrong election

St. Clair County records show that a southern Illinois police chief may have voted in several village elections even though he didn’t live in the village.

Marissa Police Chief Thomas Prather voted in four election cycles that included ballots for elected positions in Marissa, even though he didn’t live there.

County Clerk Thomas Holbrook says Prather may have only cast votes for non-village questions, but it’s really impossible to know.

Prather cast ballots for village elections in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013. He says he told poll workers during one election that their records needed to be updated, but that they told him to vote anyway.

County officials say he had multiple chances to correct the issue.