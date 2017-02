Authorities in Marion are trying to crack down on a newer, more potent form of methamphetamine.

According to the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, it’s the purest form of meth and it’s coming from Mexico.

Last year, there were 39 meth-related arrests made in Marion. Half way through February of 2017, police there have made 12 arrests on meth charges.

Nearly one-third of the all the arrest made in Marion last week were meth related.