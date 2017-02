The question of whether to continue paying government workers during Illinois’s budget stalemate will surface again this week as a court takes up the state attorney general’s motion to halt payments. Lawmakers also will consider a threat by Gov. Bruce Rauner to veto one of two proposals to keep the paychecks coming. A judge in St. Clair County on Thursday is scheduled to hear Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s request to end paychecks until the nearly two-year state budget gridlock ends.