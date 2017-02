Three Southern Illinois men were arrested Friday in Paducah following an attempted drug deal and robbery.

Paducah Police say three Metropolis men – Dequarelle Meadows, Jeremy Baker and Isaiah Cruz were meeting a Paducah man at the Baymont Inn for a pre-arranged drug deal, but conspired to rob the man.

Police say six pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $5,600 in cash were found during the investigation.