A Recap of the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 59th annual Grammy Awards aired last night, and was full of AMAZING performances! Adele opened the show with “Hello,” and even did a special tribute to George Michael later in the show. The Weeknd, though not eligible for any awards, took the stage with Daft Punk. Katy Perry came out strong with her new single she dropped last week, “Chained to the Rhythm.” Lady Gaga and Metallica, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, and John Legend also did some great performances throughout the night.

As expected, Adele took home “Album of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Pop Solo Performance.”

Mike Posner had people wondering if he was ok and asking if he spent too much time in Ibiza with his lime green hair and pink nail polish.

Twenty One Pilots caused quite a stir! They accepted their award for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Stressed Out” with NO PANTS!! It was an inside joke the group members had with each other…If they were to ever win a Grammy, they would have to get on stage without pants. MAKES SENSE.

James Cordon held it down as host, and kept the night fun and full of surprises.

Check out this COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS below:

Album of the Year: 25, Adele

Record of the Year: “Hello,” Adele

Song of the Year: “Hello,” Adele

Best Rap Album: The Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lemonade, Beyonce

Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Best Rock Song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson

Best Pop Vocal Album: 25, Adele

Best Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Skin, Flume

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie

Best Metal Performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth

Best Rock Album: Tell Me I’m Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album: Blackstar, David Bowie

Best R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel,” Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Best Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake

Best Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)”

Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)”

Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”

Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar

Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)”

Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”

Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation”

Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty