Springfield revises panhandling laws

A ban on panhandling in downtown Springfield that was ruled unconstitutional for infringing on First Amendment rights could soon be off the city’s rulebooks.

An ordinance proposed this week would repeal panhandling regulations, including the ban on verbal requests for an immediate donation, which was ruled unconstitutional by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2015.

The regulations would be replaced by similar ones for people asking for donations or money or trying to sell merchandise in public locations. Instead of panhandling rules, they’d be rules on “aggressive sales and solicitation tactics.”

City officials say the drive behind the ordinance is to ensure city code complies with the federal ruling and to help police address aggressive soliciting downtown.

The ordinance needs Springfield City Council approval.