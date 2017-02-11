IL House, Senate push automatic voter registration

State legislators are making another attempt at bringing automatic voter registration to Illinois.

Democrats filed bills in the state House and Senate yesterday that would automatically register state residents to vote when they visit certain state agencies, unless they decide to opt out.

The agencies include the Secretary of State’s offices, where residents apply for driver’s licenses.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed an automatic voter registration proposal last year, despite wide support in the General Assembly. He called for more safeguards.

Backers say they’ve simplified the proposal. If approved, it would take effect in July 2018, ahead of the midterm general election.

Several states including California, West Virginia and Alaska have approved some form of automatic voter registration