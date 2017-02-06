Gov. Rauner previews budget address

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says his annual budget message this month will be similar to one he delivered last year, asking legislators to work with him on crafting a balanced spending plan or allowing him to make cuts of his own.

Rauner also re-emphasized his demand for “structural change” through budget negotiations.

House Democrats say Rauner’s proposals should be considered separately from budget talks, and rejected his two budget options last year. The state has not had a full budget in nearly two years.