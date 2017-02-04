SIU warns of email scam

SIU officials are warning students about an email scam circulating the campus.

According to a statement from the school, students may receive an email with the subject line “Financial Aid Award Letter.”

At first glance, the bogus email looks to be official and is very similar to a legitimate email recently sent out by the Financial Aid Department.

In the fraudulent email, students are asked to click a link to access SaukiNet.

The University urges students not to click that link. Doing so, they say, could compromise the entire campus’ internet security.

Students who do receive the scam email should delete it, without opening it.