Proposed legislation in the Illinois House could put a new tax on firearms.

If passed, House Bill 1810 would put a 3.75% tax on guns and gun parts. With the revenue benefiting at-risk youth.

Specific language in that bill defines at-risk you as children ages 16-22 who live in a “high crime area where the homicide rate is more than 4 times higher than the average rate of a community the same size.”

Opponents to the bill say that would mean most of the revenue would stay in Northern Illinois.