A Herrin woman was critically injured in a fire at her home on Thursday.

Fire fighters were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. yesterday – they found the North 14th street home and even nearby trees burning.

Authorities say the woman had fallen unconscious right behind the front door – fire fighters broke the door down and pulled her out. She is reportedly burned over 60 percent of her body.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.