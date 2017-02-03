Lawmakers take steps to ensure paychecks

Illinois lawmakers are preparing legislation to ensure state employees continue receiving paychecks if a judge agrees with the attorney general’s argument to halt paychecks during the budget impasse. Republican Rep. Avery Bourne and Democratic Rep. Sue Scherer introduced similar measures on Wednesday to keep paychecks flowing in response to a motion filed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan last week. A spokesman for the Democratic House speaker calls Scherer’s bill a “precaution.”

Madigan’s motion will get its day in court later this month – a hearing has been set for February 16.