A major credit rating agency has again downgraded Illinois’ rating, citing the “unprecedented failure” to pass a state budget. Fitch Ratings lowered the rating Wednesday on $26 billion of general obligation bonds from BBB+ to BBB. That’s a few levels above “junk” status. Illinois already has the worst rating of any state. The lower rating means taxpayers pay more when Illinois borrows money. Fitch noted state spending is occurring at levels “far in excess” of what the state is bringing in.