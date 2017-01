Carbondale Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash. It happened at 2:15 the afternoon of January 7 in the 400 block of West Oak Street. Police say the car was a silver Ford Taurus made between 2000 and 2004 – it would have been damaged on the driver side rear door and taillight and possibly the right front fender. Anyone with information is asked to call Carbondale Police.