Police plan special patrols during Polar Bear

The City of Carbondale Police announced today it will conduct special patrols this weekend in conjunction with the unsanctioned “Polar Bear” event, cracking down on alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers and seat belt law violators.

“Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable,” said Sergeant Amber Ronketto. “All it takes is a game plan. We want participants of Polar Bear, and the general public, to remember that it’s a choice, and the choice is simple. Drink or drive—but never do both. If you do, you will be arrested.”