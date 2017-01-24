Frerichs asks Trump for assurance in med marijuana program

The Illinois treasurer has sent President Donald Trump a letter urging him clear guidance to the banking industry about medical marijuana.



Federal law prohibits banks from processing money used in the legal marijuana industry. Frerichs says this makes it difficult for businesses to get loans and restricts customers to cash-only transactions.



Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department stated it would not make enforcement a priority, knowing that many states had legalized some marijuana use. Frerichs is asking Trump to provide the same assurance.