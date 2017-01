Bald Knob Cross has begun selling tickets for those wanting to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse from that hilltop location. A “serious viewer” ticket that includes a 10×10 spot to park and use telescopes are camera equipment is $250. A “casual viewer” ticket that does not include parking on the hill is $50. The tickets come with extras such as t-shirts and eclipse viewing glasses.

They can be purchased at baldknobcross.com.