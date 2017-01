Authorities in Mt Vernon continue to investigate shooting death of a young man that occurred Friday night.

It happened near the intersection of South 19th and Conger Streets.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, just the victim’s age – 26 year old.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 242-8477. You may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.