Marion Mayor Bob Butler celebrates his 90th birthday today.

Butler was 36-years-old when first elected as mayor in 1963 and is thought to be the longest serving mayor in Illinois as well as the second longest serving active mayor in the entire country.

Butler’s time in office has spanned 11 US Presidents and 10 Illinois Governors.

At the end of his fourteenth, and according Butler, final term in office, he will have served as the mayor of Marion for 56 consecutive years.