It’s estimated that over 800 people attended a Women’s March in Carbondale on Saturday.

It was one of nearly 600 marches held in cities nationwide.

Organizers of the event say that it was a way to show solidarity and make their voices heard on the issue of equality for all.

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth spoke at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and encouraged the crowd there to continue to let their voices be heard.