Zeigler medical clinic expected to open soon

A new medical clinic, providing outpatient services, will soon open it’s doors in Zeigler.

It will be the first time in about four years that residents of Zeigler will not have to travel outside city limits to see a doctor.

It will be located in the old bank building which is being completely renovated.

Zeigler city leaders bought the building two years ago with the intention to use TIF funds to pay for the renovations, but in August, a surprise $230,000 donation from the Dobry family fast-tracked the project.

When the remodel is complete, Morthland College Health Services will move into the aptly Dobry Municipal building.

Construction is set to begin in April and expected to be completed around Labor Day.