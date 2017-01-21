Williamson Co. Sheriff’s office asking public’s help in identifying theft suspect

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of theft suspect.

On January 9th, a customer at the Dollar General Store on Lake of Egypt Road accidently left his wallet at the counter after paying for his things.

The next customer, the man police are looking for, picked up the wallet and kept it along with everything in it for himself.

The wallet is black nylon with the Afghanistan service ribbon and the word “Veteran” printed on it.

Anyone with information on the identity of the Suspect is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618- 997-6541 or Williamson County Crimestoppers. Reports made to Crimestoppers may remain completely anonymous.