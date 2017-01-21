SIU students protest Trump inauguration

While many cheered on President Donald Trump as he was sworn in as our nation’s 45th President, some SIU students protested.

The protests, which were rowdy, but non-violent, saw students walk out of class at the moment of his swearing in.

The students say they represent the people that Trump does not – women, Muslims, African Americans, and members of the LGBT community.

Also seen Friday were a smaller group of students, some wearing Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” clothing. They were protesting the presence of the protestors.