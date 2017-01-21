IL. Senate promises progress on budget deal

Illinois Senate leaders are sticking to their word that they plan to vote on a compromise budget deal next week.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago and Minority Leader Christine Radogno of Lemont say that they plan to put the proposal to a floor vote on Wednesday.

It would raise income taxes, freeze local property taxes, borrow money to pay off overdue bills, and expand casino gambling.

Cullerton and Radogno say they’re trying to negotiate a break to a nearly two-year-old budget stalemate with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner with Cullerton adding that they must act quickly in part to defend the deal from lobbyists trying to kill parts of the plan.

Even if the Senate prevails, there’s no guarantee the House will consider the package.