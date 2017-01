A passenger suffered major injuries in a crash that backed up traffic at Route 148 and Route 13 last night.

It happened just before 7:30. State troopers say that a vehicle driven by 21 year old Jawaun Monroe of St. Clairsville, California, turned in front of a pick up truck driven by 19 year old Dustin Basler of Marion.

A female passenger in Monroe’s car was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center with major injuries. State troopers said charges were pending in the crash.